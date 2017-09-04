Amazing Vera still living life to the full

A ‘party animal’ who celebrated her 108th birthday in Sheffield says she has always been ‘too busy’ to take any notice of her age.

Vera Greenwood, is celebrating her 108th birthday, with her family, Jerry, Angie, Eloise, Nicky, Ewan and Jasper.

Vera Greenwood, who enjoys a tipple and drank so much aged 99 that she passed out before seeing in the new year, is living proof that the old adage ‘live fast, die young’ does not always apply.

She was joined by family and friends who helped her mark the big day in style at Darwin House, a residential care home on Darwin Lane, in Crosspool.

As they raised a glass to the formidable woman, she quipped: “I’ve never taken notice of age. I’ve always been too busy.”

Vera was born in the middle of the road in Blackpool on September 1, 1909, after her mother unexpectedly went into labour while she was on holiday.

The former secretary lived for most of her life in Bradford with her late husband Jeffrey.

She moved to Sheffield 23 years ago, after her younger sister Marie had a stroke – honouring a pact that if either became unwell the other would care for her.

Vera lived with Marie in a bungalow on Ecclesall before relocating after her sister’s death to Millhouses, where she lived independently until moving into her current home aged 105.

She never had any children but has nearly 20 great-great-nieces and nephews, some of whom joined her for her birthday.

Vera’s niece Angie Peel said: “She’s always been a party animal. She actually passed out when she was 99 because she’d been toasting the new year since 6pm, and she would never go without her evening glass of sherry.”

Asked about the secret to Vera’s longevity, Angie said her aunt had taken cod liver oil daily until recently but adamantly refused to take any medication.

She also joked that not having had any children probably helped.

Angie added that Vera, who was mad about snooker and a big crossword fan, had worked hard but always knew how to have a good time and remained very strong-willed.

“Vera’s always been feisty and fiercely independent. Even now she tells me she’s better so she can go back to living on her own,” she said.

Vera is the country’s 95th oldest living person, according to the Oldest People in Britain website.

Her family believed until recently she was the oldest Sheffielder but that honour is now thought to belong to Ethel Chapman, who lives in Lowedges and turned 108 in May. Bessie Camm, of Rotherham, is thought to be the oldest living Briton, having celebrated her 113th birthday in June.

What was happening in 1909

A manual worker earned 23 shillings a week, with a dozen eggs costing a shilling, a pound of butter 1s2d and a pint of beer 2d

168 men and boys were killed in a pit disaster in West Stanley, County Durham

Selfridges department store opens in London

The first Woolworth’s branch in the UK opens in Liverpool

The first rugby match played at Twickenham was won by Harlequins against Richmond

Unemployment stood at 698,000, 7.7 per cent of the working population