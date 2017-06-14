Amazing floating cinema set to sail into Doncaster and Sheffield this summer

An amazing floating cinema on a narrowboat is set to sail into Doncaster and Sheffield this summer.

The Floating Cinema will travel the region's waterways throughout July and August, stopping off along the way for movie screenings, setting off from Sheffield with visits to Doncaster, Swinton and Thorne along the wall before completing its tour in Hull.

The boat will moor up at destinations along the way, where movie fans will be able to sit and watch films in the open air in picturesque canal and riverside settings.

The Floating Cinema tour begins on July 1 and ends on August 13 and will visit Sheffield, Rotherham, Swinton, Doncaster, Thorne, Goole, South Ferriby and Hull.

All screenings are FREE.

Sat 1 July: Sheffield, 20 Feet From Stardom (12)

Sun 2 July: Sheffield, Sunset Boulevard (PG)

Mon 3 July: Sheffield, Rain The Colour Of Blue With A Little Red In It (E)

Wed 5 July: Rotherham, Offside (PG)

Sat 8 July: Swinton, Wadjda (PG) FAMILY SCREENING

Fri 14 July: Doncaster, 20 Feet From Stardom (12)

Sat 15 July: Doncaster, Whale Rider (PG) FAMILY SCREENING

Wed 19: Thorne, All I Desire (U)

Sat 22: Goole, Cutie And The Boxer (12A)

Wed 26: South Ferriby, Sunset Boulevard (PG)

Mon 7 August: Hull, DOUBLE BILL: Into The Sea (E) & Sometimes I Dream I’m Flying (E)

Tue 8 August: Hull, Pina (U)

Wed 9 August: Hull, Cinema Paradiso (PG)

Thurs 10 August: Hull, Following The Fleet: Drifters with live score by Jason Singh

The presentations will also include On the Bench, a new commission by Harry Meadley created in collaboration with residents dispersed across the industrial landscape where The Floating Cinema will stop, On the Bench features conversations with eight individuals who articulate what motivates them to keep pursing their chosen field.

Through frank and personal discussions, a range of topics are covered by the participants. These include the impact of education on imagination; the influence of historic events on contemporary circumstances; and the current social and economic backdrop that individuals navigate. Collectively the eight episodes that form the series highlight the dynamics between location, culture, creativity and identity while underlining the dedication and perseverance of the individuals being interviewed.

Full details about the film programme and how to book tickets are HERE.