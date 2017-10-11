Amateur footballer suffers triple leg break during game in Sheffield and waits THREE HOURS for ambulance in pouring rain

An amateur footballer had to wait nearly three hours for an ambulance in the pouring rain after breaking his leg during a game in Sheffield.

Star striker Paul Hemmingway shattered his leg in three places moments after having a shot blocked on goal as his Denaby United side played away to Oughtibridge War Memorial.

His team mates made a make shift shelter during his three hour wait as the rain lashed down in Oughtibridge

As time went on, his team mates stood inside the Oughtibridge penalty area and held umbrellas over him as they waited patiently for paramedics to arrive.

The injury was deemed to be so bad that the match had to be abandoned after 20 minutes.

An ambulance at around 5.50pm and Hemmingway, of Conisbrough, was taken to the Northern General Hospital.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service apologised and cited a 'busy period' for the delay.

Another view of Paul's break under the x-ray

Paul said: "The pain was unbearable, I've never experienced anything like it lying there for hours was . The lads were great, they held umbrellas and got blankets and cushions to try and keep me as comfortable as possible. They even made me a make shift shelter.

"I've been playing football since the age of 12 and I've been tackled a lot worse than that."

Paul, who works for Doncaster Council as a brick layer, said he had to wait inside the stationary ambulance before being taken into the hospital. He then waited half an hour for an x-ray and had further delays finding him a place on a ward.

"I didn't get onto a proper ward until early the next morning. I don't blame the paramedics or the hospital staff, it's not their fault, but I do think the NHS is in a bit of a state," he said.

"I couldn't believe I had to wait so long for an ambulance at first but when I got into hospital and saw all thestaff working really hard rushing about, It did cross my mind that maybe people needed that ambulance more than me."

Paul has undergone a pre-operation and surgery on his right leg will take place later this week.

Steve Rendi, sector commander for South Yorkshire at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: "We are sorry for any distress caused by our response to this incident. The call was received during a particularly busy period and we were doing our best to respond as quickly as possible to all patients who needed our assistance.

“We would welcome the opportunity to speak the patient directly about their concerns and encourage them to contact our Patient Relations department on 0345 122 0535.”