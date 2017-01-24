All-weather adventures

Mini explorers, intrepid tots and all-weather adventurers are invited to the Easter Moors to be Ranger Tots this week.

Pre-school children and accompanying adults can get involved with nature crafts, wildlife-themed activities and outdoor adventures. The theme this week is ‘get to know your garden birds’ ahead of the Big Garden Bird Watch this weekend.

Those wishing to take part need to meet at Shillito Wood car park at 10am. First child costs £4 per session, additional children £3, which includes a snack and a drink.

Booking is essential on 0114 2891543.