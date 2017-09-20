All smiles as Sheffield is voted above Leeds in list of UK's happiest cities

Have your say

Sheffield has been voted ahead of its Yorkshire neighbours Leeds in a list of the happiest places in the UK.

However, it wasn't all good news for Sheffield as the city finished in the bottom six of cities across the country.

Sheffield was voted 18th in a list of 23 cities, finishing above Leeds, Glasgow, Southampton, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Brighton was voted as the happiest city in the UK in a nationwide survey into the satisfaction of the nation.

Over a third of the city’s populace choosing the word ‘Happy’ to describe their lives.

Marketing Director Kerry Collinge, for 9NINE Super Seed brand, who commissioned the study, said: “Brighton residents have found themselves topping our happiest city chart.

"Maybe it’s the sea air and sunny weather that keeps them smiling!”

At the other end of the scale, just 16% of Edinburgh residents described their lives as ‘Happy’, favouring the words ‘Anxious’ and ‘Depressed’.

The study asked 3,000 Brits to rank their satisfaction with their general life and how they feel on a scale of one to ten.

As for the city which has the highest level of general life satisfaction, it was Oxford, which came top with a score of 6.72 out of 10.

Edinburgh came bottom once again with an average of 5.89 out of 10. When asked to rate their life satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 10 the average Brit gave themselves a middling 6.37 out of 10.

Just 1 in 10 Brits rated their life satisfaction at 9 or above (indicating excellent life satisfaction).

The Happiest Cities in the UK

1. Brighton and Hove

2. Leicester

3. Portsmouth

4. Newcastle

5. Oxford

6. Chelmsford

7. Norwich

8. Bristol

9.London

10. Cambridge

11. Manchester

12. Belfast

13. Coventry

14. Cardiff

15. Birmingham

16. York

17. Plymouth

18. Sheffield

19. Leeds

20. Glasgow

21. Southampton

22. Liverpool

23. Edinburgh