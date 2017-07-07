ALERT: Warning over 'man in white van' approaching Sheffield school kids amid claims boy was 'nearly snatched'

A safety alert has been issued about a 'man in a white van' approaching children amid claims that a boy was nearly snatched.

Primary and secondary schools in the south east Sheffield yesterday issued text message alerts to thousands of parents about reported suspicious activity in the area.

The text alert.

This comes after one frightened grandparent claimed on Facebook that a friend's son was almost taken.

A text sent out by Outwood Academy City secondary school said: "Be aware following reports this morning of a small white van driven by a male, no other occupants, who approached students in the Stradbroke Road area.

"Please remind your child to be aware on their way to and from the academy, and when out in an evening."

Parents said Ballified Primary School in Handsworth also sent out a similar alert.

One concerned parent, whose daughter goes to a nearby school but did not want to be named, said: "We are all concerned and have warned the children about it."

Karen Wragg added: "I put it on Facebook earlier as a friend off a friend's little lad was nearly taken.

"It is frightening as I have got small grandchildren."

We have asked the schools and South Yorkshire Police for comment and are awaiting a response.