ALERT: Thousands of football fans warned about flooding near South Yorkshire stadium

Thousands of football fans are being warned about an area of flooding near a South Yorkshire stadium.

Pontefract Road at the junction with Grove Street in Barnsley will be closed all day due to a burst water main.

The area is close to Barnsley FC's Oakwell Stadium and thousands of fans travelling to the club's home game with Ipswich Town at 3pm today are being urged to avoid it.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Please be aware of road closures at Pontefract Road at the junction with Grove Street, Barnsley, due to a burst water main.

"Police are in attendance with Yorkshire Water to resolve this matter."

A Barnsley FC spokesperson said: "Please allow extra time when travelling to Oakwell today.

"Pontefract Road is currently closed, due to a burst water pipe."