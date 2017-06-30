ALERT: South Yorkshire residents at risk of having identity stolen through fake BT emails

South Yorkshire residents are being warned about a new fake email scam in which fraudsters can steal your identity.

The emails entitled ‘New BT bill’ contain a link that automatically downloads a malicious file called ‘BT bill.zip’.

Action Fraud said that once installed, the malware is designed to steal personal information such as usernames and passwords by eavesdropping, with the ultimate goal of getting into bank accounts and stealing cash.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "If you receive one of these emails do not click on any links. Instead, go to the BT website directly and log in from there to view your bills. BT would never send you an email with an attachment.

"Remember that fraudsters can 'spoof' an email address to make it look like one used by someone you trust. If you are unsure, check the email header to identify the true source of any such attachment or link."