ALERT: Sheffield students urged to be wary of email scam

First-year and returning university students across Sheffield are being warned about an email scam in which some victims have had their identities stolen.

Fraudsters posing as a student loan provider are believed to be targeting victims as they prepare to start their new academic year

Victims are duped into giving up personal information that is used to steal their identity and defraud them.

The Student Loans Company has confirmed that the email is not genuine.

A spokesperson for Action Fraud, which works with police to warn the public about scams, said: "The fraudulent email has come to light over the last two weeks in the lead up to the new academic year and claims that Student Loans Company accounts have been suspended due to incomplete student information.

"It therefore urges the recipient to update their details using a web link which then leads to a fake website with the aim of harvesting personal details.

"The scam is believed to target both new and current university students. However, examples of the scam have been reported where individuals who have never applied for student finance have also received the email."

Anyone who receives a scam email about student finance is asked to send it to phishing@slc.co.uk