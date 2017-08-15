Alert over summer spate of thefts from sheds in Doncaster

Police are warning of a spate of summer shed thefts across parts of Doncaster.

Four incidents were recorded by police on Monday night alone, and officers want people to take action to make sure they do not become victims.

Some incidents have happened in sheds which the owner has forgotten to lock, according to officers, and only a minority have involved locks being forced by thieves.

Doncaster police Supt Neil Thomas said: "We have seen a spate of shed break-ins recently, particularly in West Doncaster and in the Woodlands area of the borough.

"We have seen garden tools being stolen, mostly after being either left outside, or because they have been left in sheds which have been left unsecured by their owners.

"There has been a cluster of incidents in Woodlands over the last week or so, and I think the message is that it is important that tools are put away at night. People need to make sure that they are locked up properly, and if possible to put some sort of cheap alarm on the shed."

Strimmers, lawn mowers and hedge trimmers have been among the items stolen as thieves have targeted electrical tools in the recent raids.

Supt Thomas added: "There is a pattern in what has happened in Woodlands that we're dealing with from an enforcement point of view and we have lines of enquiry, but we would like to see people spend time making their sheds safer."

He added that shed break-ins were often a seasonal crime trend at times of year when people are taking out their gardening equipment.