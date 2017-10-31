Alert over spate of Doncaster burglaries

Have your say

Police have issued a home safety alert after a spate of burglaries in part of Doncaster.

A spokesperson for the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said there has been several break-ins across Hatfield and Dunscroft.

They added that a number of "houses have been broken into by snapping the euro lock and getting access the car keys.

"The car has then been stolen too.

"Please make sure your door locks are up to date and your car keys are put out of sight."

Contact police with information on 101.