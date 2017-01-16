ALERT: Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

A popular Disney toy set has been recalled by manufacturer over safety concerns.

Bolt and Mitten soft toy set has been found to contain chemical substances which exceed regulatory limits, South Yorkshire parents are warned.

It is the black plastic nose on the dog soft toy that has raised concerns while the cat toy is unaffected.

Product range affected has SKU code 207123015014 sold between 08/07/2015 and 30/09/2016.

Anyone having bought the toy set is advised to stop using it and return it in-store - for parks, Disney Village or Disney hotels - for full refund or email dlp.sav@disney.com address.

