Aldi to sell THREE-LITRE bottle of Prosecco in Sheffield stores this Christmas

Fan of the fizz? Well German supermarket chain Aldi are pulling out all the stop to get Prosecco lovers through the door.

The Christmas season is just around the corner (kind of) - and the budget supermarket has announced it will be flogging a mega three-litre bottle of fizz for all of your party needs.

Aldi

Priced at £39.99 and available from November 14, the Prosecco Jeroboam DOCG will be up for grabs both in stores and online.

The supermarket’s description states that the fizz is '100% Glera grape' and is from the Veneto region of Italy.

It added: “Colour: light and brilliant straw coloured yellow with persistent pelage. Bouquet: fruity, light and delicate with wisteria flowery notes. Taste: sweet, delicate and dry.