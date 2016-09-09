Air ambulance scrambled to incident on Doncaster road

The air ambulance was scrambled to an incident which closed a Doncaster road.

It landed in a field near to Edlington Lane and the A630 Sheffield Road, Warmsworth, last night.

South Yorkshire Police closed the road while officers dealt with the incident - believed to have been a collision involving a pedestrian.

The force said there had been a 'serious collision' but no other details have yet been released.

