After Cristiano Ronaldo plans Owls visit, who are Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United's other celebrity fans?

With the revelation that global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo supposedly has a soft spot for Sheffield Wednesday, which celebrities can the Owls - and Blades - count as fans?
Owls skipper Jose Semedo, who is friends with the Real Madrid star, says the Euro 2016 winner wants to come to Hillsborough to soak up the atmosphere and see Wednesday win promotion to the Premier League.
And the soccer icon isn't alone in showbiz circles for his love for Wednesday - and the Blades aren't short of a few famous faces on the terraces too.
Here's a rundown of who supports who...
Sheffield United Fans:
Sean Bean - Hollywood actor
Jessica Ennis-Hill - Olympic and world champion athlete
Joe Elliott - Def Leppard lead singer
Joe Root - England cricketer
Kell Brook - World champion boxer
Michael Palin - Monty Python star, writer and television presenter
Michael "Flea" Balzary - Musician with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Juan Sebastian Veron - Former Argentina international footballer
Paul Heaton - Musician with The Beautiful South and The Housemartins
Alex Hammond - TV presenter
Charlie Webster - TV presenter
Anna Walker - TV presenter
Harry Gration - TV presenter
Mark 'The Beast' Labbett - Chaser from the TV game show The Chase
Paul Goodison - Olympic Laser Class Sailing gold medalist
Richard Caborn - Politician
Toddla T - Musician
Antony Genn - Former member of Pulp
Danny Blandy - Spector drummer
John Rawling - Sports commentator
G. P. Taylor - Author
Sheffield Wednesday Fans:
Jermaine Jackson - brother of pop star Michael and Jackson 5 star
The Arctic Monkeys - Sheffield rock band
Rick Savage - Bassist of Def Leppard
Michael Vaughan - Former England cricket captain
Gary Cahill - England and Chelsea football
Paul Carrack - Musician and former member of Ace, Squeeze, Mike + The Mechanics, and Roxy Music
Sebastian Coe - English former athlete and chairman of the London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games.
Jarvis Cocker - Lead singer of Pulp
Richard Hawley - Musician
Jon McClure - Lead singer of Reverend and the Makers
Clinton Woods - Former World champion boxer
David Blunkett - Politician
Rivers Cuomo - Lead singer of rock band Weezer
David Garrido - TV Presenter
Roy Hattersley - Politician
Katy Livingston - Olympic modern pentathlete
Nick Matthew - 3x World squash champion
Milburn - Sheffield rock band
Johnny Nelson - Former World champion boxer
Martyn Ware - Member of Heaven 17 & The Human League
Jonny Greenwood - Radiohead guitarist
Thomas Craig - British actor
Richard McCourt - Dick from comic duo Dick and Dom
Joe Ashton OBE - Politician