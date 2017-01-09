After Cristiano Ronaldo plans Owls visit, who are Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United's other celebrity fans?

With the revelation that global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo supposedly has a soft spot for Sheffield Wednesday, which celebrities can the Owls - and Blades - count as fans?

Owls skipper Jose Semedo, who is friends with the Real Madrid star, says the Euro 2016 winner wants to come to Hillsborough to soak up the atmosphere and see Wednesday win promotion to the Premier League.

And the soccer icon isn't alone in showbiz circles for his love for Wednesday - and the Blades aren't short of a few famous faces on the terraces too.

Here's a rundown of who supports who...

Sheffield United Fans:

Sean Bean - Hollywood actor

Jessica Ennis-Hill - Olympic and world champion athlete

Joe Elliott - Def Leppard lead singer

Joe Root - England cricketer

Kell Brook - World champion boxer

Michael Palin - Monty Python star, writer and television presenter

Michael "Flea" Balzary - Musician with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Juan Sebastian Veron - Former Argentina international footballer

Paul Heaton - Musician with The Beautiful South and The Housemartins

Alex Hammond - TV presenter

Charlie Webster - TV presenter

Anna Walker - TV presenter

Harry Gration - TV presenter

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett - Chaser from the TV game show The Chase

Paul Goodison - Olympic Laser Class Sailing gold medalist

Richard Caborn - Politician

Toddla T - Musician

Antony Genn - Former member of Pulp

Danny Blandy - Spector drummer

John Rawling - Sports commentator

G. P. Taylor - Author

Sheffield Wednesday Fans:

Jermaine Jackson - brother of pop star Michael and Jackson 5 star

The Arctic Monkeys - Sheffield rock band

Rick Savage - Bassist of Def Leppard

Michael Vaughan - Former England cricket captain

Gary Cahill - England and Chelsea football

Paul Carrack - Musician and former member of Ace, Squeeze, Mike + The Mechanics, and Roxy Music

Sebastian Coe - English former athlete and chairman of the London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games.

Jarvis Cocker - Lead singer of Pulp

Richard Hawley - Musician

Jon McClure - Lead singer of Reverend and the Makers

Clinton Woods - Former World champion boxer

David Blunkett - Politician

Rivers Cuomo - Lead singer of rock band Weezer

David Garrido - TV Presenter

Roy Hattersley - Politician

Katy Livingston - Olympic modern pentathlete

Nick Matthew - 3x World squash champion

Milburn - Sheffield rock band

Johnny Nelson - Former World champion boxer

Martyn Ware - Member of Heaven 17 & The Human League

Jonny Greenwood - Radiohead guitarist

Thomas Craig - British actor

Richard McCourt - Dick from comic duo Dick and Dom

Joe Ashton OBE - Politician