ADVISORY: Hour-by-hour forecast reveals snow threat for Chesterfield

According to the latest Met Office weather forecast, Chesterfield can expect snowfall over a nine-hour period on Saturday...
MIDNIGHT: cloudy
1AM: cloudy
2AM: light snow
3AM: light snow
4AM: light snow
5AM: light snow
6AM: light snow
7AM: light snow
8AM: light snow
9AM: light snow
10AM: light snow
11AM: heavy rain
NOON: light rain
1PM: heavy rain
2PM: light rain
3PM: light rain
4PM: light rain
5PM: light rain
6PM: light rain
7PM: cloudy
8PM: heavy rain
9PM: light rain
10PM: light rain
11PM: heavy rain
Daytime temperatures in Chesterfield will reach just 3C on Saturday.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "Our gritters have been out this afternoon and will be patrolling again overnight."
