ADVISORY: Hour-by-hour forecast reveals snow threat for Chesterfield

According to the latest Met Office weather forecast, Chesterfield can expect snowfall over a nine-hour period on Saturday...

MIDNIGHT: cloudy

1AM: cloudy

2AM: light snow

3AM: light snow

4AM: light snow

5AM: light snow

6AM: light snow

7AM: light snow

8AM: light snow

9AM: light snow

10AM: light snow

11AM: heavy rain

NOON: light rain

1PM: heavy rain

2PM: light rain

3PM: light rain

4PM: light rain

5PM: light rain

6PM: light rain

7PM: cloudy

8PM: heavy rain

9PM: light rain

10PM: light rain

11PM: heavy rain

Daytime temperatures in Chesterfield will reach just 3C on Saturday.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "Our gritters have been out this afternoon and will be patrolling again overnight."

