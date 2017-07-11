Adorable cats move in to Sheffield cat café ahead of its opening

Sheffield's first ever cat café has taken an important, and adorable, step towards its eagerly-anticipated opening.

Tabby Teas Cat Café announced back in March that they would be opening the city's first ever cat café this year.

Cats in Tabby Teas Cat Caf (s)

The announcement sparked mass excitement from cat-lovers across Sheffield who have been keeping close tabs on the café's progress.

A cat jungle has already been erected and the building work in the new café is nearly complete.

The café has now started to move all the furniture and equipment into the shop as well as the main attractions - the cats.

Tabby Teas took to Facebook last week to update its excited followers that they had moved the cats into the café, accompanied with adorable photos.

Cats in Tabby Teas Cat Caf (s)

The cats have been re-homed from Millhouse Animal Sanctuary, on Mayfield Road.

The cafe posted: "The moment we've all been waiting for - we have cats! Thanks to Jane and the staff at Millhouse Animal Sanctuary."

Pictures show the cute cats exploring their new surroundings inside the café as well as staff happily holding them.

They posted: "A few cat pics from the last couple of days. We take all sorts here... featuring Tripod the 3 legged tabby and Odin the one-eyed."

Cats in Tabby Teas Cat Caf (s)

No official opening date has been announced for the café but, judging from the pictures, they can't be far away.

Cats in Tabby Teas Cat Caf (s)