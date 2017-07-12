Actor Stephen Graham reunites with This Is England's Shane Meadows for new Sheffield-filmed TV drama

Actor Stephen Graham will team up with This Is England director Shane Meadows and other stars of the hit show for a new Sheffield filmed TV drama, it has been revealed.

Channel 4 has officially announced it has commissioed Meadows' brand new 4-part drama The Virtue which is currently being filmed on location in Sheffield.

And the production, which will air in 2019, will see This Is England stalwart Graham reuinted with several other cast members from the critically acclaimed series.

Graham stars as Joseph, a moral yet troubled man who’s lost everything he ever held dear and who finds himself compelled to travel to Ireland to confront the demons from a childhood spent in the care system that continue to haunt him, with savage and brutal consequences.

His path soon crosses that of Dinah, played by newcomer Niamh Algar. She’s fiery and more than able to stand up for herself, but like Joseph she’s also deeply guarded, holding close a secret she’s hiding from all those around her.

Helen Behan (This is England ‘88 & ‘90) joins the cast as Anna, the sister Joseph hasn’t seen since they were separated as children, with Frank Laverty (Michael Collins, Angela’s Ashes) playing Michael, Anna’s husband.

A C4 spokesman said: "At once an unlikely love story between two people cast adrift in life and an exploration of the conflict between sin and virtue, The Virtues is a visceral and beautiful paean to the human spirit."

Shane Meadows said: "The Virtues reunites me with the peerless Stephen Graham, whilst also allowing me the chance to work with a host of supremely gifted actors and some incredible new talent. It takes the biblical, almost apocalyptic levels of revenge witnessed in Dead Man’s Shoes, along with the bittersweet humour from This is England and creates a landscape like nothing else I've ever worked on.”

Beth Willis, Head of Drama at Channel 4, says: “We are so thrilled that the giant of a genius that is Shane Meadows has, with Mark Herbert chosen Channel 4 to be the home of his next extraordinary story, world and unforgettable characters. This tender love story is complex and at times dark - but always shot through with heart and a large dose of humour.”

Written by Shane Meadows and BAFTA-winner Jack Thorne (This is England, ’86, ’88, ’90, National Treasure), The Virtues is directed by Meadows and produced by Mark Herbert (This Is England, ’86, ’88, ’90) and Nickie Sault (This Is England ’86, ’88, ’90).

The Warp Films production will shoot on primarily on location in Sheffield, as well as in Liverpool and Belfast.

Earlier this month, producers announced they were looking for extras to star in the drama.