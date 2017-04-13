Action Desk: Sheffield and Rotherham top tool theft payout list

Insurers pay out the most to Sheffield and Rotherham van drivers who have had their power tools stolen, according to new figures.

Outside of London, Sheffield and Rotherham suffered the highest value of claims in the country for the theft of tools either from premises or vehicles.

In both areas of South Yorkshire, claims for tools thefts have both risen over 30 per cent in just one year.

Outside of London, Bristol had the most reported tool thefts, while Rotherham’s tradespeople suffered the most significant loss by value which, in turn, hikes up insurance premiums.

From a national sample of over 1,000 tool theft claims, data showed the average tool theft claim has also gone up by over 40 per cent in the past year, reaching £1,626 in 2016.

Electricians, tilers, plumbers and other handymen and women across South Yorkshire are being urged to make sure vans and premises are secure to deter would-be thieves.

The total value of theft claims processed has rocketed from £1,926,228 in 2015 to £2,797,169 in 2016.

The data also shows you’re more likely to have your tools stolen on a Thursday.

Fiona McSwein, chief customer officer at Simply Business, who carried out the survey said: “Unfortunately, tradespeople in places such as South Yorkshire are an easy target and their vehicles are often vulnerable - even empty vehicles can be damaged, with thieves looking for expensive tools to steal.

“While the main priority will always be for the police to catch the culprits, we know that it’s important for tradespeople to put preventative security measures in place, and insure their livelihoods should the worst happen to them.

“We hope that by shining a light on the areas most affected, tradespeople in these areas - and indeed the rest of the UK - can consider their next steps and help tackle this growing problem.”