Action Desk secure full refund for OAP after blinds row

A Sheffield pensioner has said a row over blinds he ordered has taken its toll on his health.

William Wood, aged 74, of Main Road, Darnall, paid Hillarys around £340 in October 2016 for a set of blinds which were installed in his living room.

But on further inspection, Mr Wood saw ‘obvious gaps’ between the panels and rang to highlight the problem.

The blinds company told Action Desk a fault with Mr Wood’s window was to blame for the gaps but the 74-year-old refutes this.

Mr Wood said after several delays to put it right, he cancelled the order for replacement blinds and asked for a full refund which the pensioner said the company initially refused.

The pensioner told Action Desk he was considering going to the small claims court and was in the process of contacting the furniture ombudsman FIRA.

“It’s just been one delay after another, different fitters coming out, having a look and saying they would come back and not returning for weeks and weeks,” he said.

“I’ve tried to contact them to talk it through to speak to a manager but they refused to put me through.

“The customer service has been anything but satisfactory and when they said they wouldn’t refund me, I didn’t know what to do.”

“I’ve not been very well and this whole situation really has taken its toll on me over the past few months.

A Hillarys Blinds spokesman told Action Desk: “When the advisor went out to measure Mr Wood’s windows he made the customer aware of the issues around the irregularity of his windows and how this may affect the end result.

“Despite this, Mr Wood was happy to go ahead so we processed the order and returned to fit the blinds.

“Once the blind had been installed Mr Wood contacted us to say he was not happy with how the blinds were fitted.

“We then offered Mr Wood a replacement blind which he initially agreed to but then decided he would like to cancel the order. This has been honoured.

“Customer services have spoken with Mr Wood and agreed to cancel the order, remove the blinds and provide a refund.

“Mr Wood has told us he is happy with this outcome.”