Action Desk: Free trial for on-demand TV box goes off for days

A disgruntled user of an on-demand TV service has said he feels ‘completely ignored’ after the device failed to work for more than a week in total.

Aiden McGeonn, aged 62, of Atherton Road, Arbourthorne said he was left without the service, initially for four days during his first free trial back in November.

NOW TV gave Mr McGeonn another free trial to say sorry but he said the service went down again for another four days.

Despite his best attempts to contact NOW TV on several occasions, he still couldn’t speak to anyone to sort out the problems.

The first time anyone from NOW TV spoke to Mr McGeonn was after Action Desk contacted the service directly to put the issues to the provider.

Mr McGeonn said: “I’d turn the device on and a black screen would appear. I’d check the TV and the WIFI and everything was working just fine.

“Trying to find a contact number was such a pain, I’d get through to Sky and they would tell me it’s to do with NOW TV.

“I feel completely ignored. You can’t get hold of anyone and you expect a service like this to have top-quality customer service.

NOW TV is Sky’s own on- demand service. People can sign up to free trials and get much of the corporation’s content including live Premier League football matches and HBO shows such as Game of Thrones and The Sopranos.

The service doesn’t offer fixed contracts and users can cancel the packages at any time.

NOW TV offered another free trial for a further month as a result of Mr McGeonn’s original complaint.

A NOW TV spokesman said:“We are sorry to hear about the technical issue Mr McGeonn experienced during his free trial of NOW TV.

“Mr McGeonn’s NOW TV Box is now working correctly, and we have offered him a free NOW TV Entertainment Month Pass to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”