Action Desk: Caravan enthusiast in dispute with firm over broken sat nav

A Sheffield woman is in dispute with an electronics firm after a specialist motorhome and caravan sat nav broke after only its second use.

Jill Wolstenholme, aged 57, of Herries Drive, Longley, purchasd a Snooper sat nav for £335 designed to be used in motorhomes and caravans.

On a trip to Norfolk in the summer with her husband and five-year-old grandson, the device fell from the adhesive pad and broke. This was only its second time it was used.

It fell onto the gear stick and tumbled into the driver’s footwell.

Mrs Wolstenholme said the adhesive pad that came with the sat nav was ‘not fit for purpose’.

The grandmother-of-three told Action Desk she expected better after paying so much for a sat nav.

The item was returned but Snooper quoted ‘misuse’ as a reason they wouldn’t be fixing it under warranty and quoted £129.99 for a full repair.

Mrs Wolstenholme has contacted a range of services including Ebay Resolution Centre, Paypal, Debit Card Disputes with her bank, Citizens Advice and Trading Standards with no luck.

The 57-year-old said: “Apart from the fact that this incident could have resulted in an accident by falling into the footwell, we believe that the dashboard adhesive pad is not fit for purpose nor of satisfactory quality to hold the sat nav safely in place.”

A spokesman for Cobra electronics said: “Performance Products Limited Snooper prides itself in supplying units to a very high quality standard.

“Products and their accompanying accessories must meet very stringent quality control procedures and testing requirements before they are released to the public.

“Our products typically provide many years of service to our customers and failure rates are very low.

“We are keen to assist Mrs Wolstenholme as much as we can and we will honour any claim under warranty due to a manufacturing fault.

“We would be very happy to inspect the adhesive pad and bracket for faults, if the customer wishes, and if a fault is found then we will of course recognise the product’s warranty and issue a full warranty repair.”