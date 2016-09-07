ACTION DESK: Call to move Sheffield bus lane sign blocked from view by overgrown tree

A pensioner has called on the council to move a sign telling drivers they’re heading for a bus lane - which is covered up by an overgrown tree.

William Butterick, aged 81, of Norfolk Park ended up in the bus lane and said he didn’t see the sign because of branches which overhang from a wall onto the pavement.

The OAP was driving home from visiting a friend’s business in Wisewood and said he had to make a stop at his car’s garage on Penistone Road.

Mr Butterick said he wasn’t too familiar with the area where he was driving and fell foul of the bus lane.

The Star contacted Sheffield Council about the issue and a spokesman said they would send a team of engineers to inspect the sign and it’s location.

They added the council also has the power to trim trees on private property which overhang on pavements.

Mr Butterick said: “I don’t usually go that way home but I had to stop at my garage I take my car to on Penistone Road.

“The sign is there about 12 feet from the bus lane and you can’t see it. It was too late before I realised what I’d done.”

“I knew straight away what I’d done - I had no issue at paying the fine but the council has to sort it out, God knows how many drivers have done it.

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: “We will ask our highways team to inspect the sign and, if necessary, arrange for the tree to be trimmed.

“Officers will then investigate the concern and take action as necessary. We can ask the landowner to trim the vegetation or can do so ourselves in some cases.”

Any overhanging trees and bushes which obstruct signs? Contact 0114 2736677.