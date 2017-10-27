Act reportedly cancels at Little Mix Sheffield show

Have your say

One of the acts supporting Little Mix at their huge Sheffield Arena show tonight has reportedly cancelled.

The pop queens are due to be performing at Fly DSA Arena tonight and tomorrow as part of their sell-out Glory Days tour.

But the LM On Tour twitter account claimed that support act Lina has pulled out of both dates.

The account, which brings daily news about the girlband's world tour, said: "She’s not performing today and tomorrow."

No official reason was given for the alleged cancellation and the account added: "We’ll tweet when we have more info."

All the other acts, including headliners Little Mix. are still scheduled to perform.