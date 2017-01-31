Abandoned dogs found wandering the streets had heartbreaking message tucked in their coats

Two abandoned dogs found wandering the streets had a heartbreaking message inside their coats which read: "Please find us a home."

Two abandoned dogs found wandering the streets in South Yorkshire had a heartbreaking message inside their coats which read: "Please find us a home."

Lola, a small terrier and Lottie, a crossbreed, were found by dog wardens and were taken to pets charity Rain Rescue in Wickersley.

Charity bosses have said they are seeing an increase in people struggling to look after their pets who end up giving them up.

Lauren Sanderson, Rain Rescue’s deputy manager, said: “The dogs were found wandering the streets and when they arrived back at the pound they checked the coats they were wearing, tucked inside the pocket was a note saying ‘Please find us a new home.’

"It is really sad to see two elderly dogs end up in kennels like this and although abandonment is never excusable, it is clear that they have been loved by someone who clearly wanted to ensure they were looked after.

"We are receiving more and more calls to help owners who are in times of desperate need and don’t know where else to turn with their pets.”

The dogs, who have been with the charity for just a few days, are both suffering from kennel cough which can be serious in older canines.

In 2016 Rain Rescue saved over 470 dogs and cats from crisis situations and the charity spends around £30,000 a year on vets bills for some of South Yorkshire's sickest animals.

To adopt the dogs, contact enquiries@rainrescue.co.uk or ring 07725 888207.