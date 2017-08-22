A pizza and prosecco festival is heading to Sheffield and it sounds incredible

For anyone who loves a slice of pizza and a glass of prosecco, we think you'll love this festival headed to Sheffield next year.

A touring Pizza & Prosecco Festival is visiting 16 towns and cities across the UK starting with Cardiff on Sunday, August 27.

And pizza and prosecco lovers in Sheffield will need to leave Friday, February 23, 2018 free in their diary when the festival rolls into the city.

The festival will head to Liverpool, Manchester, Lincoln, Bristol, Reading and a host of other British cities before finally arriving for its penultimate date in Sheffield.

More than 300 people have already registered their interest in the event on Facebook and, judging by the lineup, it's easy to see why.

It may seem like a lifetime away, but this information on the event's Facebook page has already got us incredibly excited.

The organisers said: "We’re BIG fans of bubbles and what better way to enjoy them than with a fresh slice of piping hot pizza straight from the oven!

"You'll be spoilt for choice with our range of local pizza traders serving up slices all day long! Get under our soft blankets, or snuggle up next to our outdoor heaters and enjoy listening to chilled out music all day

"Catch Doughboys, Ffwrnes, The Original Goodfillas and The Tiny Tipple Van. It's a one-day celebration not to be missed!"

The event has also promised sparkling prosecco cocktails, a choice of slices from local pizza traders, live music throughout the day and 20 different types of Prosecco available.

Click here to find out more information about the event.