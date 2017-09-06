A new Burger King drive-thru restaurant has opened in Sheffield

Burger King have opened a new drive-thru restaurant in Sheffield and customers are very excited.

The fast-food giant opened its doors to Sheffield customers this morning on Parkway Central Retail Park, on Cricket Road.

The 60-seater restaurant will create approximately 35 new job opportunities in the community.

Leandro Gasparin, Vice President and General Manager, North Division for Burger King said: “We are excited to expand the Burger King brand in this important market, and look forward to welcoming guests in Sheffield to experience the great-tasting, high-quality products that have delighted Burger King guests for 60 years.”

Noreen Smith, Head of Operations for Karali Ltd has said, “We are thrilled to be opening a Burger King restaurant in Sheffield. We look forward to great success at this location and to serving the community for many years to come.”

Burger King already have restaurants in Leppings Lane, at the Railway Station and at Valley Centertainment.