A Heinz Baked Beans Bus giving out free beans is coming to Sheffield tomorrow

If you're a fan of baked beans and free food then you should head down to Fargate tomorrow.

That's because a huge Heinz Beanz Bus will be coming to Sheffield tomorrow giving away free bean dishes.

Heinz Beans bus visit to Sheffield - Image: Heinz

The bus is celebrating 50 years of the iconic slogan 'Beanz Meanz Heinz' and has been visiting nine different cities across the UK.

Residents have had the chance to sample tasty Beanz dishes and the first 50 customers getting their hands on bespoke location cans.

A Heinz spokesperson said: "Sheffield residents have been revealed as some of the biggest Beanz fans in the UK – with Sheffield making it into the top five Beanz-loving cities in the country.



"So as part of the 50th year anniversary celebration of the iconic ‘Beanz Meanz Heinz’ slogan – voted the UK’s favourite advertising slogan of all time, we're taking the Heinz Beanz Bus on tour, bringing some seriously tasty Beanz dishes to the nation.



"Join us and our Beanz Bus at Fargate, Sheffield, on 25th October to join in our celebrations!



"You'll also have your chance to take a piece of the history home and order your very own personalised 'Beanz Meanz...' can."

The beanz bus will be pulling into Fargate from 10am to 6pm serving plates of beans and chorizo, beans with ham hock and beanz with tomatoes, spinach and feta.

For those who can't quite make the bus tour tomorrow, they can get their personalised can here for a limited time.