A festive shop selling personalised 'Santa Sacks' and Christmas gifts is opening in Meadowhall

It may still be October but Meadowhall have already solved customers Christmas shopping worries.

There will be no excuses this year not to find a personal and thoughtful Christmas present for your friends and family this year.

That's because a new festive Christmas store will be opening in Meadowhall this week selling personalised gifts and Christmas accessories.

Santa Sacks Co will be opening its very first retail store in the Sheffield shopping centre on Friday, October 27 and giving away huge prizes to lucky customers.

The online store specialises in its 'Santa Sacks', festive sacks to fill with Christmas presents that can be personalised with your loved one's name.

There will also be exclusive products on sale that are not available anywhere else in the UK, such as a delicious Strawberry & Blue Prosecco from Italy.

The shop has partnered with premium food brands including Snaffling Pig and Naked Marshmallow, expanding their range of gourmet goodies.

They also have a very special collection of bath bombs – the perfect stocking filler for anyone looking to relax and unwind over the Christmas period.

Shoppers queuing up at the door will also get the chance to win £25,000 on the opening weekend in their in-store competition.

Customers will be given the opportunity to enter a 6-digit code of their choice into the ‘Santa Safe’ keypad for the chance to win its contents – a wallet-busting £15,000 Meadowhall gift card and another £10,000 in cash.

“We’re going to be providing a fantastically festive shopping experience” said Santa Sacks Co. founder Stuart Maclaren.

“This is our flagship store and we can’t wait to unveil our collection of personalised products and sweet treats to shoppers this Christmas.”

“This is a truly magical store that is coming at a magical time for Meadowhall, said the Centre’s Retail Director Mark Bruce.

“This is the largest giveaway we have ever seen at the Centre and will certainly put a smile on someone’s face this Christmas.

“This is The Santa Sacks Co’s first store in the UK and it is bound to make a big impression on anyone who visits. It is also opening as we head into our Christmas season with Meadowhall showcasing its £60m transformation as well as an exciting programme of new Christmas events for all the family.”