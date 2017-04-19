A Feast for the tasebuds at city’s INOX

A Sheffield restaurant has been taken over by award-winning chef, Damian Wawrzyniak, playing host to his Polish Culinary Tour.

The Polish Feast Food Tour was first launched at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen restaurant in London and will visit seven UK cities, ending in Sheffield on May 19 at INOX. The feast, which is endorsed by The Polish Embassy, will be open to members of the public with tickets available from inoxdine.co.uk/events. Inox is a conteporary British restaurant located in the city’s virbant university district, which opened its doors in 2012 and has hosted a range of well-known food personalities, including Cyrus Todiwala OBE, Masterchef runner-up Stuart Archer, Alistair Myers from Rafters and Rupert Rowley from Fischer’s. Other upcoming events include a Molecular Gastronomy Dinner and a themed gin night.

The Feast event next month will also be supporting the University of Sheffield’s #WeAreInternational campaign which promotes the importance of international students and international collaboration in the UK.

Damian said: “I’m looking forward to bringing the International Food Tour to the University of Sheffield, we Poles love food, we love to feast and we love talk about the history and how it was prepared by our mum, grannie or auntie.”

Damian won the hearts of over 3.6 million viewers when last March he presented his famous Easter Bakes alongside Mary Berry on the BBC Easter Feast Series. This month, Damian once more featured on the BBC on Mary Berry’s Easter Feast, which aired on April 13-14, cooking his famous Babka dish.