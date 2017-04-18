A day at the Circus!

Greentop Circus is holding an hour-and-a-half taster session this weekend, for children aged 8-16.

The Easter Holiday Youth Aerial Taster session will run from 11.30am to 1pm this Saturday at a cost of £9 per child and is ideal for complete beginners.

Hannah Lamare, of Greentop, said: “​Wear comfortable clothing for sporting activity - leggings, a long sleeve t-shirt, and indoor trainers or plimsolls. Please don’t wear clothing with zips, buttons, studs or any embellishments, remove jewellery and ensure nails are cut short.”

Visit www.greentop.org