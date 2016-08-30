98.6% of motor crooks in Sheffield get away with it

More than 9,000 thefts from vehicles were reported in Sheffield in three years. But only 1.4 per cent of thieves were caught and charged.
Sheffield’s ‘shocking’ top vehicle break-in hotspots have been revealed today. Darnall was the area with the most break-ins in 2015, followed by Burngreave and Southey.
Sheffield’s Southey councillor Tony Damms said: “I wasn’t aware it was that sort of scale, and it’s quite shocking considering the technology of cars has got much better.
South Yorkshire Police Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Delphine Waring said: “I look at the data and I agree it speaks for itself. It does seem disappointing. I have to accept the figures are concerning.”