80-year old Sheffield fisherman found dead in water in Lincolnshire

An 80-year-old man from Sheffield has been found dead in a Lincolnshire waterway after going fishing.

Lincolnshire Police found the body of the missing pensioner who is believed to have died after falling in a waterway while fishing earlier today.

Officers said the man, from the Sheffield area, was reported missing on Thursday.

Police discovered the man's car at Foston, near Grantham a few hours later and his body was recovered from a nearby waterway.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.