75 marathons in 75 days - aged 75! South Yorkshire man defies age to complete amazing feat

A remarkable 75-year-old from South Yorkshire has completed an astonishing 75 marathons in as many days.

Ray Matthews, from Rotherham, defied his age to complete the charity challenge and set what is believed to be a new world record.

Ray Matthews presents the cheque at Newman's School

He raised £29,995 for Newman School, in Whiston, where the money will fund life-enhancing outdoor play facilities for children with disabilities.

Ray, who lives in Maltby, began his challenge on his 75th birthday, on July 1 last year, and crossed his final finishing line - nearly 2,000 miles later - on September 14.

He visited the school today (Friday, January 13) to present a cheque for the money raised to delighted pupils and staff.

While most people seek to take it easy in their retirement, the former businessman has used the extra time as an excuse to push his body to the limit.

In the past couple of years, he has completed a 100km race across the Sahara Desert and a demanding 100 mile run around the circumference of Rotherham.

Julie Mott, headteacher of Newman School, said: "We can't thank Ray enough for all that he has done for us. This money will go a vast way to getting specialist equipment for the school.

"We certainly couldn't have afforded this without him and he has most certainly put a smile on all our children’s faces!

"And the fact he wants to keep on fund raising for us is just amazing. He deserves all the acclaim he is getting – he really is one in a million!"

* It's not too late to sponsor Ray and make a difference for youngsters at Newman's School, by visiting https://www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/rwrr.

