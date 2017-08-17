7 great Sheffield city centre pubs you must visit on a traditional pub crawl

There's hundreds of bars and pubs across Sheffield to enjoy a tipple in - but which are the best?

We've picked out seven of the city's best traditional ale houses to enjoy a pint or two in.

THE BATH HOTEL

The Grade II listed Bath Hotel has barely changed since 1931 and boasts a lounge snug on the corner with simply patterned leaded windows, curving leatherette bench seating and a hole in the wall hatch to the servery.

THE GRAPES

The similarly traditional Grapes, in Trippett Lane was described by CAMRA as "quite splendid" for its terrazzo floor, dado tiling and open staircase - and it is also where the Arctic Monkeys cut their teeth with early gigs.

THE WHITE LION

This Heeley pub boasts "an interesting mixture of old and new" according to CAMRA, with a richly tiled corridor and a vast, modernised concert room. Needless to say, the beer's not too bad either.

SHEFFIELD TAP

The Edwardian Grade II listed building is situated by platform one at Sheffield railway station and was returned to its former glory in 2009 back. A maze of rooms and a range of real ales make it the ideal place to have a quiet drink while waiting for a train.

SHAKESPEARE'S

Shakespeares re-opened in 2011 after an 18 month period of closure and has been restored to its former glory as a Georgian coaching inn. It has won Sheffield's Pub of the Year award and offers truly traditional pub surroundings.

THE OLD QUEEN'S HEAD

The Old Queens Head is the oldest domestic building in the entire city. It's thought that the timber that defines the pub's unique aesthetic character may date back as far as 1475. It is now a bit hemmed in by modern buildings though.

FAT CAT

A traditional pub in the heart of Kelham Island with loads of great booze and cheap food. It is always popular, always busy - and there's a fantastic beer garden too which is well worth seeking out.

