60 South Yorkshire homes hit by power cuts

Around 60 homes across South Yorkshire have been hit by a power cut today.

The worst affected area is Thrybergh in Rotherham in which 30 properties were plunged into darkness yesterday evening. The power is due to be back on by 3pm today.

20 properties are also affected in Doncaster town centre after the electrics went out at just after 9am this morning. It is expected to be back on by 4pm.

There are 10 homes affected in Smithies, Barnsley, just before 9am this morning. It is not yet known how long it will be before the power is back on.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at all three sites attempting to fix the problem.