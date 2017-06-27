£500,000 a year millionaire Doncaster mum turned diet guru to bring UK tour to home town

A millionaire Doncaster mum who turned her life around after shedding seven stones and becoming a diet guru is to bring her UK tour to her home town next month.

Terri-Ann Nunns, 34, has become an internet sensation after creating her own diet to help her lose weight four years ago and has been heading out across the country to pass on her tips which have helped her rake in £500,000 a year.

She said: “It sounds a bit of a cliché but I really have turned my life around thanks to the diet plan that I created.

“Just a few years ago I was a single parent, overweight and broke and I just knew that something had to change.”

And now she is set to pass on her knowledge to people in her home town when the tour arrives next month.

Terri researched several ways of losing weight after having a baby and initially created a diet that suited her requirements – one that was easy to follow, allowed plenty of variety of food and would deliver results even without exercise.

Losing 10lb in ten days gave her the boost she needed and five months and 3st 4lbs later, people kept asking her how she had achieved the weight loss.

“People began to ask me how I had lost such a huge amount of weight so I used to sit and handwrite the diet out for them and they would jokingly and say you should charge people for it.

"Then one day I got it printed on A4 paper and started to charge enough to cover the costs of the print and its just escalated from there! Some of my members have lost up to 10 stone!

"Being a single mum I wanted it to be affordable and have gone on to sell hundreds of thousands of copies and have transformed my life and my members."

Terri Ann now has over 70,000 active members on her plan and has a social media audience of more than three million.

She has since married and lives a lavish lifestyle from the success of her plan.

The Doncaster mum swapped her one-bed flat for a mansion and is living a luxury lifestyle with designer clothes and exotic holidays after inventing the Terri-Ann 123 diet plan when she piled on the pounds following two pregnancies in a year.

The Meet and Greet UK Tour has already visited Birmingham and she added: “The first meet and greet went so well, I was so nervous no one would turn up but it was heaving we had to bring in more seats and sold out of plans. I want to come to Doncaster next as it is my home town and I have had so much support recently.”

The meet and greet will take place at Warmsworth Hall in Doncaster on July 9 from 12.30 to 5pm. Pre registration is required.