50 great things you used to do as a kid in the 60s, 70s and 80s - how many can you remember?

They say that childhood is one of the happiest and best times of your life - and here's a list that proves it.

From penny sweets to playing outside, listening to music on cassettes and climbing trees, here's 50 great things that you'll remember doing, knowing or eating if you were a child of the 60s, 70s and 80s - everything from collecting stamps, reading Enid Blyton and playing soldiers, they're all here!

How many of these "scoffs" can you remember tucking into?

HERE'S THE FULL RUNDOWN

1. Playing outside until it got dark

2. Respect for your elders

3. Knowing all your neighbours

Taping the top 40 on cassette used to be a Sunday afternoon pastime.

4. Penny sweets

5. Making dens

6. Climbing trees

7. Playing marbles

A game of conkers was a childhood pastime for many.

8.Playing conkers

9. Hide and seek

10. Trips to the sweet shop

11. Music on record players

Or you could spend your days collecting stamps.

12. Owning only a few toys and playing with them for hours

13. Reading Enid Blyton

14. Collecting shells on the beach

15. Sherbet dips

16. Swinging on ropes in the woods

17. Skipping

Flicking to kick was part of daily life in the 70s and 80s.

18. Playing hopscotch

19. Hitting a tennis ball against the back of the house

20. Collecting stamps

21. Playing cowboys and indians

22. Playing Monopoly

23. Daisy chains

24. Grandma giving you money

25. Playing football in the park

26. Making paper airplanes

27. Roller skating

28. Building a go kart

29. Watching black and white TV

30. Angel Delight

31. Going to Sunday school

32. Music on cassette tapes

33. Making balsa wood aeroplanes

34. Watching Doctor Who from behind the sofa

35. Scalextric

36. Watching the FA Cup final

37. Blancmange

38. Running into the cold sea

39. Water fights using old Fairy Liquid bottles

40. Building tree houses

41. Playing soldiers

42. Making things out of wood

43. Kicking freshly cut grass

44. Street parties

45. Playing kiss chase

46. Semolina

47. Playing Etch A Sketch

48. Collecting coins

49. Playing Poohsticks

50. Playing Subbuteo

The list was drawn up by builders McCarthy & Stone to mark its 40th anniversary and ­partnership with the Royal Voluntary Service charity.