4X4 set alight after failed ram raid in Barnsley

A 4X4 was torched after a failed ram raid in Barnsley last night.

A gang of robbers drove a silver-blue Nissan X-Trail into Aldi in Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe, in an attempt to rip the cash machine from the wall.

But after several failed attempts to dislodge the machine they set fire to the vehicle and fled empty-handed.

They struck at the supermarket at 11.05pm and initially attempted to remove the metal barriers in front of the store before driving the 4X4 into the building.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called to the Aldi supermarket in Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe, last night following reports of an attempted burglary.

"At around 11.05pm, a group of men, who all had their faces covered, approached the store and began trying to remove the metal barriers in front of the building before driving a silver-blue Nissan X-Trail into the building, in what is believed to be attempts to dislodge the cash machine.

"After several attempts, it is then believed that the men deliberately set the vehicle alight, before running from the area empty handed.

"Enquiries are now ongoing to identify those involved."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,166 of November 19.