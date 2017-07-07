£40,000 investment for city sporting activities

Sheffield City Trust (SCT) have announced a huge investment in initiatives to get the city’s children active this summer.

SIV, operated by SCT, will offer free swimming and skating lessons as part of a £40,000 fund aimed at getting hundreds of children playing sports and learning a new life skill.

More than 100 hours of free swimming lessons will run at Concord Sports Centre to help improve water confidence and safety in youngsters.

With drowning one of the most common causes of accidental death in children, the aim of the free lessons is to help as many kids as possible confidently swim 25 metres.

A free Sheffield LifeCARD, which will be loaded with the SIV Junior Membership, will then be given to 180 children from six local primary schools to encourage regular swimming.

Having teamed up with Sheffield Futures, TimeBuilders and Street Leagues, iceSheffield is set to host six days of intensive ice skating lessons to 180 people across the community, with the ultimate goal of removing the fear factor of getting out onto the ice.

Children from four different schools, Phillimore, Wybourn, Oasis Don Valley and Netherthorpe, have already completed a four-week Learn to Skate programme, where every child achieved National Ice Skating Association (NISA) Level One and received a badge and certificate of completion.

Andrew Snelling, deputy chief executive at SIV, said: “Sheffield City Trust and SIV are committed to helping the children of Sheffield get fit and active so we are delighted to be able to offer free swimming and skating lessons across the city.

“One person dies every 20 hours in the UK as a result of drowning and, with such worrying figures, we believe every child should have the opportunity to learn such an essential, potentially life-saving skill.

“Our Learn to Skate initiative has already proved to be a great success, with more than 100 children achieving their Level One certification. We will provide further coached sessions to even more people over the summer to increase confidence on the ice.”