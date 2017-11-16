37,000 jobs created in Sheffield in last three years

Over 30,000 jobs have been created in Sheffield in the last three years, according to official figures.

Of the 37,000 jobs which have boosted the local economy since 2014, 16,000 have been created thanks to activity led by Sheffield City Region (SCR).

Boeing apprentices in Sheffield.

The data, released by the council also shows that there are now around 68,000 businesses operating across the city region, including 650 multi-national companies.

These include highly prestigious recent investments such as McLaren Automotive, Boeing, Amazon and Hitachi, who have all chosen to locate in the city region.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the SCR Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: “Sheffield City Region’s forefathers built a truly global brand synonymous with quality, expertise, a ‘let’s get it done’ work-ethic and a significant sense of community.

“Now we are building on our privileged position and doing their legacy proud. We are achieving transformational change in modern manufacturing and technology sectors, particularly high performance components in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

“The decision by companies such as Boeing and McLaren to move here will not have gone unnoticed.”

New announcements are set to be made in the coming weeks, which will consolidate Sheffield City Region as the leading destination for the technology and digital industry, bringing the new jobs total towards 40,000 by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, 15 new routes have been launched in the last year, making Sheffield City Region even better connected internationally.

Visit the official website at www.sheffieldcityregion.org.uk/about/our-successes site for more information.