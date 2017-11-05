£300,000 park plan for Doncaster suburb

Plans have been drawn up for a £300,000 children's play area in a Doncaster suburb.

Play and leisure equipment would be built on Far Field, between Windermere Crescent, Kirk Sandall, and Edencroft Drive, Edenthorpe, under the scheme which has been submitted to Doncaster Council for planning permission.

If it gets the go-ahead, it would be built using cash which developers put up as a condition of planning permission they received from building firms for housing construction projects, known as Section 106 money.

The plans follow a consultation exercise last year with residents and local councillors.

A significant majority of those who responded supported the plans and their priorities have been incorporated into the scheme.

As well as children's play equipment, the proposed improvements also include outdoor gym equipment; additional allotment plots; a community garden; footpaths; a range of play equipment; interpretation boards; work on the entrance; seating; litter bins; associated landscaping; fencing; and a car park.

Subject to planning approval, works will start on site early in the New Year with completion expected by early summer 2018.

Edenthorpe Parish Councill officials are delighted the scheme is progressing, having initially asked for a park after a previous facility was lost because it was unsafe.

Clerk Anne Flanagan said local schoolchildren had helped draw up the plans. "There hasn't been a park in that part of the parish," she said. "It is going to benefit so many people."

Coun Chris McGuinness, Doncaster Council's cabinet member for communities, said: “The proposed scheme is great news for the local area. It has been designed around what the community wanted and will offer people of all ages a first class place where they can go to have some fun, exercise or simply enjoy themselves and relax.”

Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward councillors David Nevett and Andrea Robinson, are also backing the plans.

Coun Nevett said: “Having consulted the local residents about this area and the range of facilities going to be installed there, the local users chose from a selection of accessories to own what will be delivered. We hope the residents look after and enjoy this facility for a long time.”

Coun Robinson added: “A very successful consultation with residents in Edenthorpe provided a clear indication of the priorities for the area. The plans incorporate all of the ideas which were favoured by significant numbers of respondents. The area will be a welcome community resource for everyone.”