£3.10 for a pint and £4.50 for a kebab - why Sheffield has been named ahead of Leeds in rundown of Britain's cheapest university towns

Sheffield has been named ahead of Leeds and York as the cheapest university town in Yorkshire for students - and 17th best in Britain.

The city was ranked in the top 20 of 50 UK university towns and cities - with cheap prices for a pint and a kebab helping Sheffield to move up seven places in the rankings from last year.

New research from Marbles.Com has found that in the UK's top 50 universities, Lincoln provides students with the most affordable overall experience.

In 2017, attendees of Lancaster University are shown to have access to the cheapest pints (£2.80), while in Belfast, Queen’s students save the most money on taxis (£0.78 per km). The study carried out by Marbles.com also examined other factors rent prices, gym memberships and even the price of a kebab.

In Sheffield, average rent was listed at just over £132 per week, a travel pass was £47 and gym membership was £29. A cinema ticket averaged out at £9.20, a pint at £3.10 and a kebab at £4.50.

A meal for two was costed at £50 and a taxi at 93p per kilometre.

When compared to a similar study in 2016, many universities moved up and down the rankings as northern institutions fared better on the whole than their southern, and specifically London-based, counterparts.

Outside the top 5 there were a few shake-ups in the standings with both Newcastle and Aston rising at least 10 places to break into the top 10 for 2017. Former league-leaders Keele fell 10 places, possibly due to 28% rise in pint prices and £376 added onto the average yearly rent for students.

Much like 2016, Marbles.com’s research this year did not reflect well in institutions in London. In the bottom 10 places, 9 were Universities based in the capital compared to those north of Coventry, which make up 90% of the top 10.

Exorbitant rent prices of up to £232 a week (Kings College, London) are staggering when compared to cities like Edinburgh who scored best with a £102 weekly average.