207 JOB LOSSES: Tesco's Barlborough distribution centre to shut

The Tesco distribution centre at Barlborough is to shut, the supermarket giant has announced.

The closure of the Gander Lane depot will lead to 207 job losses.

It is part of a shake-up of Tesco's distribution network which will see a total of 1,000 workers lose their jobs across the UK.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said it was 'very sad New Year news' and added he would hold talks with Tesco and the Usdaw union.

Matt Davies, chief executive at Tesco, said: "As the needs of our customers change, it’s vital we transform our business for the future.

"As part of this we are proposing to close two of our distribution centres in the UK. These changes will help to simplify our distribution operations so we can continue to serve our customers better.

"Our priority throughout this process has been our colleagues and we will continue to do all we can to support them at this time."

The distribution centre near Hatfield in Hertfordshire will also shut with 444 job losses.

A management restructure will see 364 jobs go.

Tesco is expected to create 533 new roles as part of the shake-up and the changes are expected to be in place by June.

