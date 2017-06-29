200 new jobs to be created in Sheffield by energy firm

An energy firm is to create 200 new jobs with the opening of a new base in Sheffield

Utility Alliance has announced it will create up to 200 new jobs after securing a deal to move into office premises in the Meadowhall area.

The energy consultancy is one of the fastest-growing firms of its type, having set up in Hartlepool in February 2016 with a team of six staff.

The firm, which offers savings on long-term gas, electricity and water bills to businesses, now has in excess of 200 staff working from its Hartlepool headquarters as well as representatives around the UK.

The move to Sheffield is seen as the next stage of the company’s growth, and plans are already in place to secure premises elsewhere in the UK.

A recruitment drive is now underway for staff with the aim of having the Sheffield office fully operational by August.

Darren Sutherland, Chief Operating Officer for Utility Alliance, said: “This is an exciting time for Utility Alliance, and the acquisition of the office in Sheffield is the next stage of growth as per our original business plan.

“We have looked at various locations across the UK for our second office, but Sheffield is a vibrant city with lots of exciting regeneration plans in place.

“Utility Alliance looks forward to moving into Sheffield and being part of the area’s regeneration.”

The firm will be based at Waterside Court, in the Meadowhall area, after securing a five-year lease on the two-storey self-contained unit.

To express an interest in the jobs being created, contact Recruitment Manager Jo Storey on 01429 727100 or email a CV to jo.storey@utility-alliance.com