£20,000 lottery cash for Trust

A specialist Trust in Doncaster has received £20,000 thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The funding boost, from Postcode Community Trust, will enable Doncaster Deaf Trust to trial an innovative enterprise project.

The new initiative will give students at the Trust the opportunity to gain actual work-related skills by producing a range of garden ornaments and decorations which will then go on sale.

The money from the Postcode Lottery will be spent on purchasing raw materials, paying for additional working hours for tutors and paying expenses to volunteers.

Doncaster Deaf Trust, on Leger Way, offers education and training to young people aged five to 25 years old who have special educational needs and/or disabilities such as deafness or hearing impairments, autistic spectrum conditions and learning disabilities and difficulties.

The Trust provides a wide range of programmes for clients with communication needs including training for those who want to gain job and life related qualifications and those who need to gain independence and develop their social skills.

Alan Robinson, executive principle at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “We are delighted to receive this money from the People’s Postcode Lottery. The Trust is all about providing our students with education or training opportunities and the enterprise project will be the ideal way for us to help them get involved in enterprise as well as real work.

“We are hopeful it will be a real success and the trial can be developed and expanded to become a permanent offering. An added element of project is that any profits made from the sale of the ornaments and decorations will go back into supporting Doncaster Deaf Trust with projects like this. It’s really exciting to be able to bring initiatives like this as they are of such benefit to our students.”

Call the Trust on 01302 386720 if you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering.