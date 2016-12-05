1976: We want YOUR memories

We welcome all our audience's recollections from 40 years ago.

South Yorkshire's sweltering summer of '76 will be scorched on memories of many of our audience of a certain generation.

It was the year that saw city council elections with a third of members contesting seats, Sheffield Free Hospital for Sick Children centenary marked by renaming of Thornbury and Ryegate annexes, and (illustrated here) Lord Mayor's Parade. And http://www.thestar.co.uk/whats-on/gigs-and-music/the-night-40-years-ago-punk-rocked-sheffield-1-7995555 underground punk movement reared its controversial head in shape of Sex Pistols and Clash Black Swan aka Mucky Duck gig.

But likely most memorable will be dry spell sizzler http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/retro-pictures-and-video-phew-can-you-remember-sweltering-summer-of-1976-in-sheffield-1-7953203 so historic University of Sheffield researchers today request recollections as part of project considering future drought solutions.

And here's a timely reminder of pre-PlayStation childhoods when TV Playschool was among Seventies staples.

Below captions illustrate featured photos but it's YOUR 1976 flashbacks, emailed to copydesk.southyorks@jpress.co.uk, that will be considered for inclusion in Tuesday's Star 8-page Retro supplement Your Memories section.

Sheffield and District Rock and Roll Society held a hop at Rotherham’s Clifton Hall....July 30th 1976

A delightful bunch of young Anglo-Saxons eagerly wait for the start of the Sheffield Pageant procession. They are all Sheffield Girl Guides - 10th July 1976

Princess Margaret visits Sheffield Children’s Hospital in July 1976

Sheffield Lord Mayor’s Parade in 1976

Mark the Ball entries being checked under the watchful eye of a security guard n the offices of the Sheffield Star - 1976

Hibbert Brothers, Art Dealers, Norfolk Street, Sheffield

Len Badger, Sheffield United FC, leaves Bramall Lane after being sold to Chesterfield FC in January 1976. He played for a further two seasons for the Spireites making 46 appearances before a series of knee injuries ended his career.