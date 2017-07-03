14-year-old South Yorkshire boy charged with assault and burglary offences

A 14-year-old South Yorkshire boy has been charged with a total of 11 offences, including assault and burglary.

The Barnsley boy cannot be named for legal reasons.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking without consent, assault and burglary, in addition to three counts of driving whilst disqualified and three counts of driving without insurance.

The boy is also charged with failing to stop at a collision and failing to report a collision.

The charges relate to incidents all within Barnsley from May to June of this year.

The boy will appear before court later this month.