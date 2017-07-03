101-year-old Edith Grayson 'bemused' by big birthday achievement

Sheffield woman Edith Grayson's family say she is 'slightly bemused' by the achievement of reaching 101 years of age.

Sheffield’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Magid Magid, joined a large group of Mrs Grayson’s family and friends to celebrate the birthday on Friday.

Sheffield born and bred, Mrs Grayson still lives independently in Chapeltown.

She is a member of the luncheon club at the Chapeltown Methodist Church, and plenty of her friends from that group were on hand to celebrate.

Family gathered for their own party on Sunday.

Mrs Grayson's daughter, Margaret Evans, said that, despite the bemusement, she was aware just making 101 years was a significant achievement.

She’s the last of her family’s five children.

Mrs Grayson has two granddaughters, Michelle and Jeanette, and three great granddaughters, Jennifer, Catherine and Wesley.

Mrs Evans, 69, thanked Mr Magid for attending the celebration at the church.

“She had a lovely day,” Mrs Evans said.