10,000 Doncaster children targeted in ‘flu action

Thousands of Doncaster youngsters are set to be targered in the coming weeks in a bid to keep out ‘flu.

NHS Bosses have targeted youngsters as part of the front line battle to keep the illness away from the borough’s residents over the winter.

Across the borough, around 11,405 children are expected to have the vaccination, officials have revealed today.

Now parents are being urged to take up the offer of protecting their child in this way and will receive letters via their child’s school shortly.

The vaccinations, which are given via a nasal spray, will be carried out by nurses who work for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust , known as RDaSH.

Health chiefs in the town say that the immunisation work will start in early October.

The initiative is part of the National Flu Vaccination Programme and the vaccine is being offered to healthy children as well as those with a health condition in school years one, two and three.

Sarah Thompson, RDaSH’s vaccination team clinical lead, will be spearheading the immunisation drive in Doncaster.

She said: “Flu can be a very unpleasant illness in children and some children can develop serious complications.

“The nasal spray is painless and easy for the children to have.

“By offering the flu vaccination to as many children as possible, we help to protect them in time for winter.

“As well as protecting those vaccinated children, the disease is less able to spread as easily and so they also help to protect younger brothers and sisters, and other family members including parents and grandparents.”

Any parents or guardians wanting further information about the flu immunisation programme for children should contact the NHS team on 0800 0199951.

Pensioners and health workers are also offered flu vaccines by the NHS.